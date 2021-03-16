Lake Erie-Niagara River ice boom to be removed Thursday

Since there's a lack of ice cover on Lake Erie, the New York Power Authority says they're preparing to remove the ice boom on Thursday, weather permitting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Power Authority is getting ready to remove the Lake Erie-Niagara River ice boom.

"If weather allows for safe working conditions, crews from the New York Power Authority will begin opening the boom’s 22 spans on Thursday March 18, 2021," the New York Power Authority said in a press release.

According to the New York Power Authority, the earliest the ice boom was removed was on February 28, 2012, while the latest date to start the boom opening happened on May 3, 1971. Last year the boom opening began on March 2.

Since 1964, the ice boom has been used every winter to reduce the amount of ice that goes into the Niagara River.

"A reduction of ice entering the river reduces the potential for ice jams, which can result in damage to shoreline property and significantly reduce water flow for hydro-electric power production," the New York Power Authority said in a press release.