Ice boom installation expected to start Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom is scheduled to begin installation for the 2020 - 2021 ice season on Thursday, weather permitting.

The 1.7 mile long boom will be installed near the outlet of Lake Erie, at the entrance to the Niagara River, to reduce the amount of ice entering the Niagara River. The boom will reduce the potential for ice jams, which can significantly reduce water flow for hydroelectric power production, and cause damage to shoreline properties.

This is the 56th consecutive year the Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom will be installed.