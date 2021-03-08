Hochul: AG's investigation shows 'repulsive and unlawful behavior' by Gov. Cuomo

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement in response to the New York State Attorney General's sexual harassment investigation findings.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James held a press conference Tuesday morning in New York City, where she announced the findings of the sexual harassment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

After nearly five months, independent investigators appointed by the Attorney General concluded that Gov. Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women. The 168-page general report details that Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees "by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments."

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul is currently the highest-ranking woman elected official in New York State. The Western New York native would be next in line to serve as governor if Cuomo were to step down or be removed from office.

Prior to her work in Albany, she served in the U.S. Congress, as a county clerk, and as Hamburg Town Councilmember -- adding up to more than 25 years of experience in public office.

In response to the attorney general's report, Hochul released the following statement:

"Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The Attorney General’s investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward.

No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps.

Because Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment."

Throughout the several months-long probes, Hochul rarely commented on the matter.

Politico New York Reporter Bill Mahoney added that the Lt. Governor was careful in her remarks throughout the investigation. He told 2 on Your Side she's in the spotlight now more than she's ever been.

"A lot of people are thinking there's a pretty good chance that she will become governor within a matter of weeks if not days and completely change the way everything works in Albany," said Mahoney.

If Hochul does become governor, Mahoney explained it would historic by any measure.