Kaleida Health 'kisses 2020 goodbye' with fundraiser for frontline workers

'Kaleida Kisses 2020 Goodbye' will be a fully at-home event happening on New Year's Eve.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health, in place of its annual ball, is holding a special remote event to raise money to support frontline healthcare workers.

“This has been an incredibly challenging time for all, and we’re ready to ring in a new year that brings hope for our future," said Carol Horton, the vice president of Kaleida Health Foundation.

“Kaleida Kisses 2020 Goodbye” will be a fully at-home event happening on New Year's Eve. Those who buy a sponsorship package will receive a variety of different things, such as dinner, deserts, champagne, wine, New Year's Day brunch, party favors and a Buffalo Trivia Game delivered to their house.

"As with much of this year, the holidays are different. For those looking to enjoy a safe and special night in, we hope they will consider supporting our frontline healthcare workers and ‘join us’ to celebrate the new year,” said Horton.

Last year, the annual ball raised more than $400,000 for the organization. This event will replace the ball while social distancing is in place.

Kaleida says the money raised this year will benefit local frontline health care workers.

To learn more about the event, click here.