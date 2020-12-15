Kaleida Health starts vaccinating frontline staff

Shawn Covell, a critical care nurse in the ICU at Buffalo General Medical Center was the first staff member to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Frontline healthcare workers at Kaleida Health have started recieving the first dosages of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the health system, vaccinations started late Monday afternoon for doctors, nurses and staff that work in the high-risk areas. The first person to receive the vaccine locally was Shawn Covell. He's a critical care nurse in the intensive care unit at Buffalo General Medical Center.

The vaccination program at Kaleida is voluntary, and will be offered to providers and residents working in high risk areas and then opened up to those in other areas.

In a release to 2 On Your Side, Kaleida is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it becomes available to help flatten the curve in Western New York.