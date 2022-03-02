JetBlue co-pilot taken off plane, NFTA official confirms he was legally drunk

Flight 2465 from Buffalo to Fort Lauderdale, FL was delayed on Wednesday morning after the pilot noticed his co-pilot was impaired and had a smell of alcohol.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Passengers aboard JetBlue flight 2465 did not take off as planned this morning from Buffalo.

According to an NFTA spokesperson, a TSA worker noticed one of the pilots for the flight appeared to be impaired.

NFTA police were called and officers entered the plane and took the male co-pilot off the plane. He was immediately given a breathalyzer and according to the NFTA, he registered a .17 BAC.

Passengers tell Two On Your Side the pilot was seen walking on the tarmac and placed in a patrol car.

The co-pilot is identified as 52-year-old James Clifton.

Clifton was released to JetBlue security and may face federal charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 2 for more details.