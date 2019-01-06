JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man is hospitalized after he was shot multiple times in the leg early Saturday morning.

Jamestown Police were called to the area of Charles Street and Newland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

They found the victim there. He was first taken to UPMC Chautauqua before being transferred to UPMC Hamot for treatment. His exact condition is unknown.

Police say the victim was not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Jamestown Police at (716) 483-7537. Anonymous tips can be left at (716) 483- TIPS (8477) or via the Tips 411 app. All calls and tips will remain confidential.