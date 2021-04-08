Jamestown family makes a fresh start, thanks to community support

More than $12,000 has been raised so far to help the Rivera family.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Things are looking up for the Rivera family in Jamestown.

It's been roughly over two weeks since the family of six lost their home, belongings, and almost their lives in a terrible house fire.

Rebecca Russo is a family friend who started a GoFundMe page to help the family get back on their feet after the tragedy. Russo told 2 On Your Side that she is shocked to see just how generous people can be.

So far, the page has raised more than $12,000.

"They're just so grateful for everything that was donated," Russo said.

Russo and Jason Skinner, a local business owner, joined the Jamestown Police Department and other community members in delivering loads of donations to the Riveras on Wednesday.

Skinner, owner of Pearl City Pets of Jamestown, offered to use his business as a collection site. He says when he heard what happened, he knew that he had to do something.

"We had to help," Skinner says. "We had been through a similar situation before where there really wasn't any help available and we wanted to help the family out.

He's not the only one.

Jamestown Police Department is still helping out, after one of their very Officer Mark Conklin, helped rescue members of the family the night of the fire.

The department is selling bracelets for five dollars each, with all proceeds going directly to the Rivera's.