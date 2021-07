A Jamestown Police officer who rescued several children from a burning home earlier this month was honored with a special proclamation.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police officer that rescued several children from a burning home earlier this month was honored with a special proclamation Wednesday night.

New York State Senator George Borrello recognized Police Office Mark Conklin for his exemplary service to the community.

You may remember that Officer Conklin ran to the scene of a Williams Street house fire in Jamestown.