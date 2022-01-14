Spot Coffee buys back a franchise site, closes another 'indefinitely'

The changes come as Spot continues to adjust hours of operation at stores in Clarence, Hertel Avenue and Delaware Avenue in response to staffing issues.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spot Coffee is making changes at two stores north and south of Buffalo.

The company has closed its North Tonawanda site at 54 Webster St. indefinitely and is converting the Orchard Park store at 6519 E. Quaker St. from a franchise to a corporate site.

The changes come as Spot continues to adjust hours of operation at stores in Clarence, Hertel Avenue and Delaware Avenue in response to staffing issues.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.