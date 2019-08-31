A national IT company is calling Buffalo home with a new headquarters located on Delaware Avenue. HarpData is a small firm that advises companies on how to better reinforce their data systems.

The company held a launch event on Friday at their new headquarters at 285 Delaware Avenue to debut their brand and to show their plans for the future.

CEO Ivory Robinson says he moved to Buffalo because of the opportunities the city offered and the opportunities he saw to help the community. He says he plans to use his company to expand opportunities for computer literacy in the city and throughout Western New York.

Robinson is already taking small steps toward this.

He recently hired three summer interns, all from Buffalo Public Schools, so they could have the chance to learn the technical skills needed to work in IT before they head off to college.

"As a Riverside alumni, it has been incredible to see where the City of Buffalo is heading," Robinson said. "I love that I can give Buffalo Public School students an opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed at HarpData as an intern. I am grateful to share this pivotal moment in HarpData's history and recognize our success and get amped about the future."

