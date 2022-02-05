Man dead after wrong-way crash on 33; officers' patrol vehicle hit at scene

The crash happened on the inbound 33 near Suffolk Street around 1 a.m. The road was reopened around 7:15 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is dead following a wrong-way crash on the inbound Kensington Expressway (33) early Saturday morning.

Buffalo Police say the driver of a Jeep was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, possibly at a high rate of speed, when he hit a Honda Pilot head on.

It happened around 1 a.m. near Suffolk Street.

The man driving the Jeep was declared dead at the scene. As of late Saturday morning, police were still trying to identify the man. The other driver — a 54-year-old woman from Getzville — was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for multiple injuries.

Two police officers who were at the scene directing traffic were hit by another vehicle near the Suffolk Street off-ramp. They were inside their patrol car when they were hit. They were also taken to ECMC for treatment but are expected to be okay.

Both crashes are under investigation.