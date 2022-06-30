In-person visitation returning to Erie County Holding Center, Erie County Correctional Facility

The Erie County Sheriff's Office made the announcement Thursday morning saying in-person visitation will officially return starting July 5.

You can view the visitation hours below for the Erie County Correctional Facility below:

Tuesday

First session: 7:30 a.m. to noon

Second session: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday

First session: 7:30 a.m. to noon

Second session: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Third session: 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Fourth session: 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

You can view the visitation hours below for the Erie County Holding Center below:

Tuesday and Wednesday

First session: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Second session: 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Third session: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Fourth session: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Fifth session: 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Sixth session: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Seventh session: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Eighth session: 7:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ninth session: 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday

First session: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Second session: 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Third session: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Fourth session: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the visitation areas will be disinfected between each session.

Anyone looking to visit someone in the holding center or the correctional facility must adhere to a few conditions. The sheriff's office says all visitors will be screened, which includes search, symptomology observations and a temperature check. Both visitors and incarcerated individuals will be required to wear face coverings during the visit. Social distancing of at least 6 feet must also be maintained by visitors.

The sheriff's office also notes that an exemption will be made for a one visitor limit for anyone accompanying a visitor under 18 years old.