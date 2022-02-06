Erie County Holding Center deputy allegedly attacked while delivering meal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County Holding Center deputy required medical attention for a hand injury after allegedly being attacked by inmate.
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said in a press release the incident happened Monday afternoon during meal service. He says deputies arrived at the cell of Jerry Knightner when Knightner started making verbal threats. He was ordered to sit on his bunk, but when the door was opened to deliver his meal, Knightner allegedly charged the deputy. The unidentified deputy fought back to end the attack and the inmate retreated back into his cell.
Knightner is charged with obstructing governmental administration and harassment.
He was already being held on bail for charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and reckless endangerment stemming from an incident in December, 2021.