BUFFALO, N.Y. — Protesters were out Friday night in Buffalo, Amherst and Batavia, standing up against the president's immigration policy.
On Thursday, nine people were arrested during a protest in downtown Buffalo.
On Friday, those demonstrators had permits and did not cause any streets to close down.
2 On Your Side has not heard of any arrests from Friday's events.
