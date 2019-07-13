BUFFALO, N.Y. — Protesters were out Friday night in Buffalo, Amherst and Batavia, standing up against the president's immigration policy.

On Thursday, nine people were arrested during a protest in downtown Buffalo.

On Friday, those demonstrators had permits and did not cause any streets to close down.

2 On Your Side has not heard of any arrests from Friday's events.

