BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown called Thursday afternoon's protest that shut down a busy downtown intersection 'peaceful, but illegal'. Buffalo Police made arrests as part of Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo was closed due to a protest that lasted several hours starting around noon.

At one point, some of the protesters sat down in the middle of the intersection of Delaware and Chippewa,completely shutting down traffic in the area. Shortly before 3 P.M., Buffalo Police moved in and made nine arrests.

The mayor said the city and police often work with those planning to protest an issue to ensure the safety of all of those involved. He said this did not happen in this instance; and while they respect people's freedom of speech, he deemed the police response 'appropriate'.

Those arrested are facing charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration and unlawful assembly.

Dozens of people protested the government's immigrant detention camps outside the ICE offices located inside the Delaware North building. This is part of a national effort to call attention to what the organizers call inhumane conditions faced by immigrants at the border.

This is the first of several protests planned for the Western New York area both today and tomorrow.