GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — There were some traffic delays Friday night and Saturday morning on Grand Island, after a car crash on I-190 North past Long Road.

2 On Your Side contacted Grand Island Fire for more information.

The crash was reported at 11:46 p.m. and was cleared by around 1:30 a.m.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Ariana Grande sends fan in hospital flowers, autographed merchandise

Plan to turn old Buffalo factory into new loft apartments heads to planning board

Nick Sinatra to bid on Boulevard Mall