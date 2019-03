BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side's Leanne Stuck told you the story of a young girl who is unable to attend Ariana Grande's concert in Buffalo Friday night due to an emergency surgery.

Thousands of you shared Briana Zarbo's story and we have an update.

Although she couldn't make Briana's wish come true and meet her, Ariana sent Briana flowers, tour hats, t-shirts and an autographed poster that reads, "I am sending you the biggest hug."

Brianna has spina bifida and scoliosis. She has been in and out of the hospital most of her life. "She has been here so many different times. She's had 27 surgeries. She's got scoliosis, she's got a swallowing disorder " said Brianna's dad Steve Zarbo.

Ariana also said on the poster that she wishes Briana was there and they are sending her all of their love.

You can watch Briana's story below: