'Huge' car dealer Billy Fuccillo dies in Florida at 64

TAMPA, Fla. — Legendary car dealer, Billy Fuccillo, whose catchphrase was "huge," has died at his Florida home, according to multiple reports.
The Syracuse Auto Dealers Association confirmed Fuccillo's death, which reportedly came after a long illness, CNY Central reported.
According to the Times-Union, his Syracuse-based Fuccillo Automotive Group is the largest privately-owned dealership in New York State, with locations there and in Florida. Fuccillo also owned dealerships on Grand Island.
The 64-year-old, who once played football at Syracuse University, is survived by his wife Cindy and son, Billy Fuccillo Jr.