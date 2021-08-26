University at Buffalo offers COVID guidelines details ahead of new semester

The school says everyone must wear masks at outdoor events or settings with more than 100 people in attendance, including Bulls football games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo is among schools requiring COVID vaccines for students to attend in-person classes in the upcoming semester.

On Thursday afternoon, school officials gave more details about the measures awaiting students ahead of the first day of classes on Monday. It includes mandatory masks inside buildings, monitoring of wastewater, and testing for unvaccinated students and staff.

"Our students who test positive will be provided quarantine space and other necessities, including access to mental health counselors, to help recover as quickly as possible and with minimal interruption to their academic program," according to A. Scott Weber, the school's provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

UB officials said as of Wednesday, more than 90 percent of its students are fully vaccinated, and they expect that number to rise in the coming weeks.

UB added that masks must be worn "for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at outdoor events or settings with more than 100 people in attendance, including UB football games."

The school said fans can remove face coverings while eating or drinking, but otherwise, they must be worn while in the stadium.

The Bulls open their season Thursday, September 2 against Wagner.