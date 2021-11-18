Homeless shelter needs help replacing transport vehicle damaged in accident

The Family Promise of WNY is an emergency family homeless shelter. They are one of two emergency family shelters in Erie County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local homeless shelter that helps keep families together is in need of some help themselves.

The Family Promise of WNY is an emergency family homeless shelter. They are one of two emergency family shelters in Erie County. While some shelters separate men from women and children, the Family Promise of WNY keeps families together during homelessness.

Two weeks ago, their 12-person passenger van was involved in a serious accident.

They say the insurance company totaled the vehicle and it's not useable.

They say the van helps them connect families to apartment searches, grocery shopping and medical appointments.

They also use the van to transport children to school if they can't take a bus, after-school programs and activities on the weekends.

They are hoping the community can help support them in securing a replacement vehicle for the upcoming holiday season. If you would like to help, you can contact Luanne Firestone at: 716-771-3007 or by email at: luanne.firestone@fpwny.org.