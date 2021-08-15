Hochul narrows search for New York's lieutenant governor

In a pre-taped interview with CBS's "Face The Nation" on Sunday, Hochul said she had narrowed her search for a Lt. Gov. to candidates from New York City.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is considering two New York City Democrats to take her current spot when she assumes the governor's role later this month.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who could not publicly discuss the internal deliberations according to The Associated Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity.

State Senators Jamaal Bailey and Brian Benjamin are emerging as top candidates among several others being vetted by Hochul and her team.

In a pre-taped interview with CBS's "Face The Nation" on Sunday, Hochul said she had narrowed her search for a Lt. Gov. to candidates from New York City. She added that the pick would be announced at her swearing-in.

Moments after that taped interview aired, Hochul told a group of reporters at the Erie County Fair she would be keeping Cuomo's current team of administrators, at least temporarily, when she is sworn in on August 24.