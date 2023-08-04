Hochul grants clemency to 7 people across the state

Five people received pardons after leading crime-free lives for decades since their release. Two others have received commutations.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has granted clemency to seven people across the state.

One of them, 47-year-old Bryon Russ, was first arrested in Ontario County. While incarcerated for more than two decades, Russ began working toward his bachelor's degree and has worked as a teacher's assistant for other inmates getting their GED.

He has also done significant volunteer work, including annual backpack drives for hundreds of students.