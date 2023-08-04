Hochul grants clemency to 7 people across the state

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has granted clemency to seven people across the state.
Five of those people received pardons after leading crime-free lives for decades since their release. Two others have received commutations.
One of them, 47-year-old Bryon Russ, was first arrested in Ontario County. While incarcerated for more than two decades, Russ began working toward his bachelor's degree and has worked as a teacher's assistant for other inmates getting their GED.
He has also done significant volunteer work, including annual backpack drives for hundreds of students.
Upon release, Russ will return home to Western New York, according to the governor's office.