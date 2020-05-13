HAMBURG, N.Y. — Meals on Wheels is always looking for volunteers to help pack and deliver nutritious food to the elderly and other homebound individuals.

While retiree Gareth Parfit was not able to volunteer his time, he wanted to find another way to help. Parfit came up with the idea of giving fuel cards to those who use their own vehicles to make their rounds.

"These volunteers not only give during the pandemic, but year around," he said.

Monday morning Parfit was on hand at the Hamburg Meals on Wheels site on Prospect Street handing out $10 gas cards to each of the 50 drivers for that area.

If you have some time to spare and would like to help out, more information can be found here. Parfit is hoping his gesture might inspire others to get involved in any way they can.

