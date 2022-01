The 6,171-square-foot estate at 6693 Boston State Road in Hamburg sold for $2.15 million, according to documents filed Jan. 21 in the Erie County Clerk’s office.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The year’s first million-dollar residential transaction has been recorded.

Local businessman Joseph Coppola and his wife, Carolyn, bought the house from Donna Kuhn, according to county records.