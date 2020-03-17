BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown unveiled a way for Western New Yorkers to get emergency alerts from the City of Buffalo in a media conference Monday afternoon. The city put that resource to good use a few hours later by sending out its first alert.

The alert announced that all City of Buffalo government buildings, including City Hall, will be closed until further notice. The alert went on to say that any scheduled meetings, events or hearings will be rescheduled.

In addition, there no late fees or fines will be issued to any matter relating to a hearing that has to be rescheduled for this reason.

To sign up for Buffalo's emergency notification system, called BuffALERT, text "Join BuffALERT" to 30890.

