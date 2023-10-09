x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Creatures After Dark in the Botanical Gardens

What more magical of a way to view spooky creatures than in the Botanical Gardens?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens bring cool new additions to Creatures After Dark.

Starting October 11 through the 29 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm, you can see foliage made creatures like dinosaurs, sea life, and more.

There will even be life-size dinosaur fossil figures, including the bones and skulls of your favorites like Triceratops and T-Rex, provided by Past and Present Nature Store and Museum.

Admission fees range from $8.50 to $16.50 for everyone of all ages to experience a family fun tour in the garden.

You can purchase your tickets and learn more here.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Dining Out for Life week

Before You Leave, Check This Out