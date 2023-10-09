Creatures After Dark in the Botanical Gardens

What more magical of a way to view spooky creatures than in the Botanical Gardens?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens bring cool new additions to Creatures After Dark.

Starting October 11 through the 29 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm, you can see foliage made creatures like dinosaurs, sea life, and more.

There will even be life-size dinosaur fossil figures, including the bones and skulls of your favorites like Triceratops and T-Rex, provided by Past and Present Nature Store and Museum.

Admission fees range from $8.50 to $16.50 for everyone of all ages to experience a family fun tour in the garden.