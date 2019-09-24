BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group in Buffalo wants the state to expand its park on the Outer Harbor.

The group is called the Partnership for the Public Good and they're asking the state to consider transferring land away from the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) for a larger park.

They say the ECHDC has run it as a park, but that could change and they're concerned about the loss of public access to the waterfront if there's too much development there.

"In addition to bringing in the additional money from state parks, we think that philanthropy, corporations and individual residents will really support a park on the outer harbor and be willing to chip in and provide funding that way," said Sam Magavern, from the Partnership for the Public Good.

He added, "We think that the progress toward a park-like approach has been great, but if it's going to be a park, let's have it be a park."

For that to happen, the state would have to designate the area a park and transfer the land. There's no indication yet that that's something the state is considering.

RELATED: ECHDC Board of Directors approve three contracts that will move projects forward on Buffalo's outer harbor

RELATED: Preferred vision for Outer Harbor revealed

RELATED: Survey offers glimpse of what people want in Outer Harbor improvements