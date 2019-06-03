BUFFALO, N.Y. — For years as developers and leaders have attempted to decide what to do with Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

On Tuesday, those developers and leaders got a look at what the people want with the Outer Harbor's more than 150 acres.

The survey asked people about three sections of the Outer Harbor, and it gave them three options for each section. First Buffalo River Marina, Wilkeson Pointe to the Bell Slip, and Terminal B.

These results told us what people want ... and what they don't want.

Options such as walking trails, wildlife viewing, waterfront access and biking score the highest.

People were really not into glamping facilities (fancy camping) or BMX and ropes courses. Marina slips and winter boat storage for the marina area also rank low.

People said they want the Greenway Trail to continue, and they want a nice boardwalk, more bathrooms and more food options.

Half of the people who responded to the survey live in Buffalo.

The state will present the master plan in May, and the projects will be done in phases using that new Buffalo Billion money.

