Great Lakes Alliance helps clean up Woodlawn Beach after spring melt

The group helped efforts along the shores of all five bodies of water on Saturday. Bits of plastic, cardboard, cans, and bottles filled dozens of bags in Blasdell.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — The Great Lakes Alliance helped with cleanups along the shores of all five bodies of water on Saturday.

In Western New York, Assemblymember Jon Rivera and Senator Sean Ryan hosted one such effort at Woodlawn Beach in Blasdell, where bits of plastic, cardboard, cans, and bottles filled dozens of bags.

"You know it really helps," Great Lakes Alliance volunteer Sadie Kratt said. "We do data sheets to see what we're cleaning up. That way we can get better advocacy efforts, but yeah, there are about 40 to 45 people here, for no other reason than to clean up their local waters.

"You know, we're really lucky to live near all of this, and yeah, there's just a lot of trash, especially after the spring melt, so that's why getting here in the spring is really important."

Kratt hopes that seeing people pick up trash today will inspire others to do their part