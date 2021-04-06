Grand Island Veterans' memorial to be unveiled Saturday

Community members on Grand Island will dedicate a memorial to Charles DeGlopper.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Saturday is a big day, years in the making, and a long-overdue salute to heroes.

Community members on Grand Island will dedicate a memorial to Charles DeGlopper.

He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for sacrificing himself to save his unit during the D-Day invasion.

The seven-foot statue was installed earlier this week. We were asked not to show it until it is unveiled Saturday morning.

The Memorial Park will honor, not just DeGlopper, but all Grand Island residents, past, present, and future, who have proudly served our country.

"If it wasn't for that we wouldn't be here today going to be speaking and doing the things that we do so it's been a fantastic journey let's put it that way," said Dan Drexillius, organizer.

DeGlopper's nephew, Robert Charles DeGlopper said, "I've seen statues built to other Medal of Honor winners in its is have a little twinge when you walk by and you see here it's gratifying."