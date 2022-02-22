Grand Island couple welcomes newborn daughter on 'Twosday!'

Chris and Teri welcomed their daughter, whose name they are choosing to keep private, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 2:46 p.m.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A Grand Island couple is honoring 'Twosday' in a special way - with the birth of their brand new baby girl.

Chris and Teri welcomed their daughter, whose name they are choosing to keep private, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 2:46 p.m. Mom, Teri, says she knew how special this day would be given that it's also her birthday.

"We discovered that we were going to have a seventh child and we've found that this was going to be the healthiest day for both her and myself due to medical situations," Teri says. "And it happens to be falling on my birthday. Ever since I was little I knew that 2/22/22 was going to be a big day, but I didn't know why. So now we have a precious little child."

The family says their daughter will be a welcome addition to the rest of their crew and they're looking forward to big birthday parties in the future.

"This is our sixth girl and then my oldest is a son. And they're all very helpful and they're very loving and they're exceptional sisters. So we're very blessed," Teri says, "I'm definitely looking forward to that making it a nice joint birthday. We have a lot of birthdays. So we do tend to make a whole like the week of all of the kid's birthdays. So this will be fun."

From the entire team at 2 On Your Side, we wish Teri, Chris, and their newest bundle of joy congratulations!