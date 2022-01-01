Happy New Year: Meet the first baby born in Buffalo in 2022

Some families around Western New York are ringing in the new year with a new addition, including Amanda and Joe Christopher.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some families around Western New York are ringing in the new year with a new addition. The Christopher family appears to be the first in the area.

Their daughter Celia Rose was born at 12:08 a.m. on Saturday, January 1. She was 6 pounds and 19 inches long. Celia's mom Amanda and dad Joe never expected to have the first baby of the year but said the team at Sisters Hospital did an awesome job.

"It was a surprise for us to say the least. We were not expecting a New Year's Eve baby, she was actually due January 17th. So we were really surprised when on December 31st I started to feel contractions and I said Joe we should probably go to the hospital and sure enough, we did and the [nurses] were like, oh, she's coming very soon so you're staying," mom, Amanda said.

Celia was named after her late grandmother and the Christopher's said they are eager to introduce her to their son, her older brother Salvatore.

"It's just going to be nice to introduce her to her bigger brother and for them to grow together," said dad Joe.

The Christopher family said they also wanted to thank the nurses at Sister's of Charity Hospital and specifically their nurse Claire for making the process as easy as possible.

At Oishei Children's Hospital, Emerald Thrist and Kenion Jones of Buffalo welcomed daughter Promise Jones at 12:21 a.m. Saturday.

Promise was 5 pounds, 18 inches long, and was born at just over 34 weeks.