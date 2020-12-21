Gowanda Correctional Facility to close in 90-days

A representative for the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association says Gowanda is one of three correctional facilities ordered to close.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A representative for the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association tells 2 On Your Side that the state has ordered three correctional facilities to close in the next 90-days, including the Gowanda Correctional Facility in Erie County.

According to the union representative, the other two prisons affected are Watertown Correctional and the Clinton Annex.

NYSCOPBA says the move to close the Gowanda facility will displace some 511 corrections officers and sergeants, which does not include civilian staff.

A measure that allows the governor to close prisons with 90-days notice was included in the state's 2020-21 budget.

Previously, the head of New York’s prison agency was required to give a year’s notice before closing a correctional facility, but Cuomo introduced the proposal to change the law saying the state’s prison population had fallen by thousands since late 1999.

New York State has yet to officially announce the three closures. 2 On Your Side has reached out to Governor Cuomo's office for comment.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) spokesperson Thomas Mailey released the following statement Monday afternoon:

"Since taking office, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has been at the forefront of some of the nation’s most progressive criminal justice reforms by spearheading a series of smart and fair policies that have closed prisons and decreased incarceration rates, brought accountability and transparency to our criminal justice system, protected the rights of victims and upheld due process, all while ensuring New York residents remain safe and secure.

"Since Governor Cuomo took office in 2011, the prison population has declined by more than 22,000 - a 39% reduction - from 57,229 to 34,842 people, as of December 21, 2020. In fact, the current DOCCS population is at its lowest level in more than 30 years, with New York leading the nation with the lowest imprisonment rate of any large state.

"That’s why DOCCS carefully reviewed the operations at its 52 correctional facilities and identified Watertown and Gowanda Correctional Facilities and the Clinton Annex for closure. While conducting the review, DOCCS based the decision on a variety of factors, including but not limited to physical infrastructure, program offerings, facility security level, specialized medical and mental health services, other facilities in the area to minimize the impact to staff, potential reuse options and areas of the State where prior closures have occurred in order to minimize the impact to communities. With the closure of these two facilities and the Clinton-Annex, we will be able to absorb the incarcerated population into vacant beds available at other institutions. These closures will result in an annual savings of approximately $89 million and a reduction of around 2,750 beds.

"DOCCS will work closely with the various bargaining units to provide staff opportunities for priority placement via voluntary transfers and will receive priority in terms of employment at other facilities or other state agencies as a result of the formal Civil Service process that is followed with the closure of a correctional facility. DOCCS does not anticipate any layoffs due to these closures.