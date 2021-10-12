Gov. Hochul announces all households receiving SNAP will get maximum level of benefits this month

An additional $230 million in food assistance will be distributed this month.

NEW YORK — On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced all Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program households in the state will receive the maximum level of food benefits for October.

The announcement represents $230 million in additional food assistance for New Yorkers this month.

All households, including those who receive the maximum amount, will receive a supplemental allotment later this month.

"During this unprecedented time as we continue to battle a public health crisis, we need to make sure every New Yorker does not have to experience hunger and food insecurity," Hochul said. "By supporting food benefits during this difficult time, we are helping to ensure that everyone in this state gets a much-needed helping hand so they can make ends meet, support themselves and their families, and be successful."

Households that do not already receive the maximum SNAP benefits will receive that amount this month. Those who do earn near or at the maximum benefit will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

SNAP recipients in WNY will start seeing benefits in their Electronic Benefit Transfer account this week extending through October 21. Any unused benefits will carry over.

"In addition to bringing much-needed relief to food-insecure families and individuals throughout the state, these added benefits are providing a welcome boost to our local retailers. We will continue to work with Governor Hochul and the federal government to ensure these benefits continue to help New Yorkers during this time of need," OTDA Executive Deputy Commissioner Barbara Guinn said.