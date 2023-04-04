GoBike Buffalo holds meeting to discuss East Side Trails Project

It's an initiative to connect Buffalo's neighborhoods using existing bike paths in East Buffalo.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of surveys, discussion boards and input from the community, on Tuesday GoBike Buffalo unveiled plans for new bike trails in East Buffalo.

It's an initiative to connect Buffalo's neighborhoods using existing bike paths in East Buffalo.



The paths they're targeting are the North Buffalo Rail Trail, the William L. Gaiter Parkway path, and the Scajaquada Creek path. The proposed paths will connect the three paths together and lead to railway stations.

GoBike Buffalo's deputy director, Ashley Smith says this will bring many resources to the area.

"We've heard from folks in the neighborhood that want more control, and ownership over the existing facilities is really paramount for them," said Smith.

But that's the issue. East Buffalo residents at the meeting said they felt they weren't a part of the conversation to revitalize, especially when GoBike is planning on building a bridge from Kensington Avenue to East Amherst Street.

"The problem is incorporating it into existing space so you're not dynamiting and tearing up neighborhoods and using eminent domain to take peoples' homes and their grass space," said resident Esterphine Greene.



East Buffaloians are happy about the future plans. However, they are not fond of the approach.

Some worry about speeders, but residents have a solution for that.