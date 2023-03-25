Designs unveiled for Hamburg Skate Park

Organizers tell us the skate park will include plenty of features that will be fun and safe for kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBURG, N.Y. — We are learning more about the Hamburg Skate Park Project.

Plans for what the Electric Avenue site could look like were unveiled Friday.

Organizers tell us the skate park will include plenty of features that will be fun and safe for kids.

"It gives a place to be active, get off the couch and be healthy have a healthy safe activity. Because, if you're skateboarding or riding a BMX bike in the streets or on the sidewalk, it's not designed in a way that's safe and also there's traffic and pedestrians that could be dangerous," said Trevor Staples Skate Park Manager, Skate Park Project.

The project was funded with help from the Tony Hawk Foundation and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, as well as fundraising efforts of the community and lawmakers.