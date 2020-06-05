BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you or a loved one is in need of food during these tough times, you're not alone, and can find help at huge distribution Thursday at Gerard Place in Buffalo.

Gerard Place is once again collaborating with Feedmore WNY to give out 10,000 pounds of food Thursday, May 7. It's located on Bailey Avenue in the 14215 zip code, which is one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Gerard Place provides housing and supportive programs for families in need, but they say right now the greatest need is filling cupboards that are bare.

"We do see more people. We see new people, too. People that never expected to be in that line are in that line. They're quick to say I've never been here before and they're really happy that we're there. These are people that have been out of work for a while and have no idea when they're going back," said David Zapfel, President & CEO of Gerard Place.

People from everywhere are welcome. Gerard Place will start handing out the food at 1 p.m. Thursday. Proper social distancing guidelines will be followed. Another food distribution is set for May 21.

RELATED: Pet Connection helping Western New York pet owners amid coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: FeedMore WNY to receive $1.8 million in help from New York State