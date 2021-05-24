Gas prices rise four cents over the last week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York getting ready for the start of the summer travel season are going to have to shell out a little more at the pump.
In our area, the average price for a gallon is $3.00, that's up four cents from just last week. It is still less than the New York State and national averages which are at $3.07 and $3.04, respectively.
This is a tough pill to swallow for drivers since this time last year in New York State the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.18.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), demand is up while supply is down slightly. Prices may fluctuate this week as Memorial Day weekend approaches. Drivers should fill up now as prices may increase slightly with holiday demand.