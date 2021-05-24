Gas prices rise four cents over the last week

This is a tough pill to swallow for drivers since this time last year in New York State the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.18.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York getting ready for the start of the summer travel season are going to have to shell out a little more at the pump.

In our area, the average price for a gallon is $3.00, that's up four cents from just last week. It is still less than the New York State and national averages which are at $3.07 and $3.04, respectively.

