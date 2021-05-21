Seneca Nation now selling tax-free gas in downtown Buffalo

Seneca One Stop fills a void in an area that doesn't have many gas stations. It also also features a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You may have noticed in recent years that there aren't too many gas stations in, or even near, downtown Buffalo's central business district.

A new one opened Friday on Seneca Nation territory near the Buffalo Creek Casino, offering lower prices because it's selling the gas without state taxes.

Seneca One Stop is also selling cigarettes and other items in its convenience store tax-free.

Friday's price of $2.77 cents per gallon was 35 cents lower than at the nearest gas station to the Seneca One Stop (which is located three-fourths of a mile away) and 19 cents below what AAA says is the average price per gallon in Buffalo.

According tot Rick Blaszyk, CEO of Seneca Nation Enterprises retail division, they could be selling the gas for even less, but worried that doing so would be a death knell for the few remaining gas stations downtown that don't have the tax-free advantage the Seneca can offer.

"We want to work with all of our neighbors and other business owners. ... We don't want to put anyone out of business," Blaszyk told 2 On Your Side.

The station was busy when it opened on Friday and figures to get busier as work of its existence gets out.

In addition, the 14-pump station at corner of Perry and Michigan streets is poised to pick up additional customers when more people return to their downtown offices post-pandemic, and when the nearby KeyBank Center Arena resumes full capacity operations someday.

The new Seneca One Stop also features a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru.