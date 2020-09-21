Gas prices are down 49 cents from last year nationally

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With road trips becoming more of a common reality across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, AAA says that gas prices are down.
The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.18, according to AAA. A year ago, the national average price was $2.67; that is a 49 cent decrease from 2019 to 2020.
Statewide, the New York State average is currently $2.27. That is also down 49 cents from a year ago when the average price in NYS was $2.76 in 2019.
AAA of WNY says that the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Buffalo is $2.23, which is down two cents since last week.
According to AAA, they say the lower demand for gas will most likely help with prices decreasing into the fall.
"The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that gas demand saw a slight uptick, however, demand is still much lower than where it was at this time last year. That lower demand has helped pump prices to decline this week and will likely help pump prices to continue their descent as fall approaches."