Gas prices are down 49 cents from last year nationally

Statewide, the New York State average is currently $2.27. That is also down 49 cents from a year ago when the average price in NYS was $2.76 in 2019.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With road trips becoming more of a common reality across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, AAA says that gas prices are down.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.18, according to AAA. A year ago, the national average price was $2.67; that is a 49 cent decrease from 2019 to 2020.

AAA of WNY says that the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Buffalo is $2.23, which is down two cents since last week.

According to AAA, they say the lower demand for gas will most likely help with prices decreasing into the fall.