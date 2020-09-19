Police: New York City man attacked gas attendant over distancing request

A gas station attendant was bashed with a metal bar after asking someone to observe social distancing in April, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

FREEPORT, N.Y. — A New York City man was arrested Friday on charges he bashed a 67-year-old gas station attendant with a metal bar after the attendant asked him to observe social distancing during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hiram Vega, of Queens, was arraigned Saturday on assault charges stemming from the April 3 incident at a gas station in Freeport, Long Island.