2-car garage collapses in Dunkirk, traps 8 people

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Eight people were trapped after a garage collapsed Friday afternoon in the City of Dunkirk.

The two-car garage collapse happened at 4:55 p.m. at 21 St. Hedwigs Avenue, where one person managed to escape before the Dunkirk Fire Department arrived.

Six others were helped through a window by firefighters. Another person, however, "was pinned under a beam and required a lengthy extrication," according to the fire department.

Overall six people were evaluated and treated for minor injuries at Brooks Hospital. One person refused medical care at the scene, while another was taken by ambulance to a trauma center.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined, and there were no more details about injuries.

The scene was clear at 5:52 p.m.