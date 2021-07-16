Flooding forces residents at Bemus Point mobile home park to evacuate

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said personnel arrived around 4 p.m. at Shore Acres Road, where a water emergency team helped with possible evacuations.

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. — Flooding forced residents of a Bemus Point mobile home park to evacuate Friday afternoon as rising water led to dangerous conditions.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said personnel arrived shortly past 4 p.m. at Shore Acres Road, where a water emergency team helped with possible evacuations.

The water had begun to recede before the water emergency team arrived, "which allowed access to anyone still in the mobile home park to leave," according to the sheriff's office.

County fire officials were going door-to-door in an effort to evacuate people who were still in their homes.