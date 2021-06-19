Fruit Belt neighborhood meets new developer, celebrates community

Kanaka Partners recently won a request for a proposal there, and before they start any initiatives, they wanted to get to know the neighborhood first.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People who live in Buffalo's Fruit Belt neighborhood had the chance to talk to a new developer on Friday, and celebrate their community.

The event was held on the corner of High Street and Mulberry and had informational vendors and activities.

Kanaka Partners recently won a request for a proposal there, and before they start any initiatives, they wanted to get to know the neighborhood first.

"Most of the time developers come into the community and stick shovels into the ground, and do whatever they want to do to the community," according to Valentino Shine Jr., the president of Shine Digital Media and Management.

"This is important because Dr. Greg Daniel and Kanaka Partners are taking a different approach, to listen to what the community wants and needs, to make sure that it develops and continues to grow."