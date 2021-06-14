Bob Marley's son may bring marijuana production plant to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A startup cannabis group whose investors include the son of late reggae star Bob Marley is considering Buffalo for a pot production facility that could employ more than 50 people, according to city officials.
Representatives from New York-based Ace Ventures LLC, a minority- and woman-owned startup, will meet with Buffalo development leaders on June 15. Ace is considering a 100,000-square-foot, $25 million cannabis R&D and production center, tied to the state’s recent legalization of recreational marijuana sales.
Ace Ventures partners include Rohan Marley, son of the late Bob Marley; Kareem "Biggs" Burke, co-founder of Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records; Dan Fireman, founder of Boston-based Fireman Capital Partners; and Gee Roberson, co-founder of BPG Music.