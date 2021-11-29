Free child seat inspections happening this week

The Saturday session is by appointment only.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've been waiting to get your child's car seat inspected, you'll have two opportunities this week to do so.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) will host two events this week on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 4. Be advised, the event on Saturday is by appointment only.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The techs use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and their vehicle.

Here is the information on the two events:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Orchard Park Central Fire Station, 30 School Street, Orchard Park

For more information, contact Officer Kristen Mazur at (716) 662-6444 or mazurk@orchardparkny.org.

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Catholic Health Regional Administrative Center, 144 Genesee Street, Buffalo

For more information, contact Health Connections at (716) 447-6205 or clewis4@chsbuffalo.org.

Additional Safety Information: Appointments are required to ensure social distancing. Please wear a mask. All participants will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms on arrival.