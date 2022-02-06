Free child seat inspections happening in June in Erie, Niagara counties

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — If you've been waiting to get your child's car seat inspected, you'll have an opportunity to do so in June in both Erie and Niagara counties.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced Thursday that it will be holding three free car seat safety checks this month. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.

You can find the full details for both events below:

When: Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Sheridan Park Fire Hall, 738 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

For more information, contact Lieutenant Anthony Colangelo at (716) 879-6625 or acolangelo@tonawanda.ny.us.

When: Tuesday, June 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara Street Extension, Lockport

Additional safety information: Call or email to reserve a time slot

For more information, contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.

When: Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Lewiston Fire Company No 1, 145 North 6th Street, Lewiston

For more information, contact Captain Michael Salada at (716) 754-8477 or msalada@lewpd.com.