Following new CDC guidance, school leaders wait for NYSDOH decision on school spacing

NYSDOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said he is reviewing CDC guidance about reducing social distance requirements from 6 to 3 feet in schools.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — School districts and parents across Western New York are hoping for more direction from New York State after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance for schools on Friday.

The CDC notes that reducing the social distancing requirement from 6 to 3 feet in schools is safe depending on the schools transmission rate and other qualifying factors.

During a conference call with reporters, NYS Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the NYSDOH is in the process of reviewing that guidance.

"State guidance right now would say that local districts could do less than 6 feet provided that physical barriers were in place between students. So right now the minimum state guidance does not comport with the guidance the CDC has issued," said Cuomo's legal counsel and advisor Beth Garvey.

Cuomo added that, "The CDC guidance going from 6 feet to 3 feet is not a universal guidance. It depends on the transmission rate of that school in that area."

"We rely on our public health officials to look at the science, look at all the science and use that science to make an informed determination, a professional opinion about whether or not it's safe for students to be in school five days a week at 100 percent density," said Hamburg Central School District Superintendent Mike Cornell. "So that's ultimately what we are waiting on from the New York State Department of Health."

Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh and Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton released a statement that said they are in favor of allowing schools to follow the new distancing policy if the state allows.

If that happened, they said they would greenlight full reopening of schools in Niagara County.

“My answer has been consistent. We either need the state to adopt the new CDC guideline or clearly acknowledge it is now up to the local health departments to make that call,” Stapleton said. “In either of those scenarios, it’s full speed ahead. To be 100 percent clear, if the state says I have authority to adopt the CDC guidelines, I will do so immediately and school superintendents can begin preparing accordingly.”

City of Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie said if the social distancing requirement was reduced it would be a huge relief and said it would help more students get back to the classroom.

"Kids need to be back in school there is no doubt the learning pandemic we are going to face needs to be addressed sooner rather than later," he said.

2 On Your Side reporter Ron Plants asked Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein about this issue last week. She said, "We've told the schools that our county attorney has advised us that local health departments in New York State are not allowed to develop policies for the schools. Those policies are developed by the New York State Education Department and the New York State Health Department."

“It is important to note that even if New York State adopts the CDC school recommendations, including decreasing physical distancing from 6 feet to 3 feet, the rules for contact tracing and quarantine of close contacts to someone confirmed to have COVID-19 remain the same,” said Christine Schuyler, Chautauqua County Public Health Director. “Any students and unvaccinated school personnel who are identified as being within 6 feet of the individual who tests positive for COVID-19 for more than 10 cumulative minutes will still be required to quarantine.”