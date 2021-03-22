Lawsuit challenges executive order of hybrid learning models.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A group of parents of Grand Island School District students has filed a lawsuit against the district, superintendent, New York State Department of Health, and other institutions over its reopening guidance.

The lawsuit, filed by the law firm HoganWillig, argues that the district's "continued decision to singularly offer a hybrid learning model" poses a significant threat to student growth and development.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is also listed in the lawsuit filed Monday afternoon. The lawsuit is challenging the executive orders the governor signed in 2020 that led to the hybrid models and challenges that there was little evidence that students would be at a higher risk of transmission.

“I think the damage that has and is being done amongst our youth far outweighs any disease risk mitigation for them. These kids want to be in school, and now with vaccination widely available to the teachers and staff in these buildings, it's long past time for schools to reopen fully,” said Corey Hogan of HoganWillig in a statement.